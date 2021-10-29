Ronald Smith Jr.

SMITH, RONALD WILLIAM, JR. of Ortonville, Michigan; died October 28, 2021. He was 63.

Ronald was born October 17, 1958 in Pontiac, Michigan to the Ronald William and Victoria (nee: Ketwiritz) Smith. He is survived by two children, Justin Smith and Victoria Smith; his companion, Laura Schooleciy; two grandchildren, Colton Ybarra and Maci Napier; one sister, Ronai Smith and one brother, Raymond (Cheri) Smith; one nephew, Joshua Smith; two nieces, Allison Boggess and Ronai Coburn. Ron was employed at Newcomb Auto Sales for 42 years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com