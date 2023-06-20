Ruth Patterson

Ruth Onally Patterson, age 92, of Oxford passed away peacefully on Friday, June 16, 2023. She was born in Detroit on May 9, 1931 to Elmer and Mary (Stenton) Delong. Ruth graduated from Clawson High School Class of 1949. Ruth married William R. Patterson on June 14, 1952.

Moving to Oxford in 1964, Ruth and Bill became the owners of Patterson Pharmacy. She was also proprietor of The Creative Cricket in Oxford, where she enjoyed weaving baskets and a variety of other crafts. They loved entertaining in their “Big” house on West Burdick St.

Ruth was an active member of the Oxford United Methodist Church until her Parkinson’s disease limited her mobility. She enjoyed playing in the bell choir and helping prepare for communion service. Other hobbies included golf at Oxford Hills and bowling at Collier Lanes.

Ruth is survived by her children: Mari jo Bierwirth, Teri (Brad) Jacobsen, Jean (Tim) Davidson, Richard (Pamela) Patterson, and Barbara (Chris) Kaiser. Grandchildren: Heather (Patrick) Holloman, Charles Bierwirth, Lauren (Jeff) Smith, Emily (Stephen) Williams, Bradford (Jamie) Jacobsen, Scott (Sophie) Davidson, Todd (Heather) Davidson, Richard (Erica) Patterson, Steven (Savanah) Patterson, Robert Patterson, Kevin Patterson, Claire, Ian, Emma, Anna and William Kaiser. Great-grandchildren: Ella and Katelyn, Elizabeth and Benjamin, and Eleanor. Also survived by her sister Jean Shebuski.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband William R. Patterson, grandchildren Kevin and Kurt Davidson, parents Elmer and Mary Delong, sister Nellie Coons.

Funeral from Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10 AM with visitation beginning at 9 AM. Visitation will also take place on Thursday, June 22 from 4-7 PM. Interment White Chapel Cemetery, Troy.

Memorial donations may be made in Ruth’s honor to Oxford United Methodist Church, 21 E. Burdick St, Oxford, MI 48371 or to Parkinson’s Foundation (parkinson.org)