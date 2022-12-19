REID, RUTH HELEN of Clarkston, Michigan; died on December 16, 2022. She was 97. Ruth was born on May 20, 1925 in Highland Park, Michigan to the late Charles and Helen (nee: Each) Zarb. She is survived by her three children, Joseph (Deborah) Lambourn, Michael (Deborah) Lambourn and Leslie (Billy) Green; nine grandchildren and many great grandchildren. A memorial mass will be held at a later date at St. Anne Catholic Church, Ortonville. Her final resting place will be Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville, MI. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com .