Ruthmary Achten

ACHTEN, RUTHMARY of Ortonville; Died December 7, 2020. She was 67.

She was born on August 13, 1953 to the late William Joseph and Leona Faye (nee: Rector) Hiser. She is survived by five children, Stacey (Ralph) Everett, Larry (Buffy) Achten, Kelly Achten, Kerry Engler and Andrea Achten; three grandchildren, Crystal, Mary and Kimberly; one sister, Dawn (John) Gorman; she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Laurence J. Achten; one grandson, Cory. Ruthmary was employed at JoAnn Fabrics of Auburn Hills. She enjoyed crafting and crocheting. Funeral service will be private, Pastor Cliff Powell will officiate. Interment will be at Ortonville Cemetery. A public visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Facemasks are required to attend. Due to COVID 19 restrictions her funeral service will be Live streamed at 1:00 p.m. Friday at www.villagefh.com where you may also go to leave a condolence for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Foundation Lung Force. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.