Saundra Todoroff

Saundra Lee Todoroff of Ortonville, Michigan; born October 11, 1938 in Pontiac, Michigan; passed away June 1, 2021 at the age of 82. Daughter of the late Howard and Dorothy Collins; loving wife of the late Theodore David Todoroff; beloved mother of Cheryl Ellett (Alan), Cindy Wyatt (Larry) and Connie Campbell (Randall); grandmother of Chas Phelps (Jim); Shanon Kirtland (Mike); David Wyatt (Shannon), Nate Campbell and Nick Campbell; great-grandmother of Attyson, Averee and Ayla Phelps, Daxton, Alina, Mikayla and Nate Kirtland, and Sam and Brandon Wyatt; sister of Mary Lou Witek, Ronald Collins (Rita), and the late: Gary Collins and Dennis Collins; also survived by many other relatives and friends. For anyone who called the office, Saundra was one of “the voices” answering the phones of the original Todoroff Brothers Septic Tank Service “The #1 Company in the #2 Business” for over 60 years. She enjoyed gardening and loved to shop and gamble. “Granny” maintained an immaculate home and yard in Ortonville-Brandon for over 55 years and was known as an excellent cook who loved spending time with her family most of all. On June 9, 2021 a private family service was held and Mrs. Todoroff was laid to rest at Great lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to Residential Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association.