School board OKs bond for May election

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich- On Monday night the school board of trustees voted 7-0 to place a bond project on the May 3, 2020 ballot in the school district for $20,930,000.

“We have pared the needs down to about a $20 million project,” said Wayne Wright, interim district superintendent. “We’ve looked at the needs of the district from roofs to electrical to mechanical. The (project) bond would not increase taxes rather extend the debt out until about 2030.”

“The bond is necessary to keep Goodrich a top notch school,” he said.

Following an extensive facilities and condition assessment study of school district buildings last summer that total $45.9 million in upgrades, $26.5 million or 57 percent were recognized as critical within the next 1-3 years.

The project will include erecting, furnishing and equipping and an addition to Oaktree Elementary School, school building safety, and technology improvements district-wide.