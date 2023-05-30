School board OKs sale of Coolidge Road property

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich—On Monday night the Goodrich Board of Education voted 7-0 to accept an offer for the sale of property owned by the school district.

In 2002, the Goodrich Board of Education purchased 50 acres of farmland, 11021 Coolidge Road between M-15 and East County line Road. At the time purchase the property was dedicated for future school use due to the strong prospect of rapid growth in the Goodrich and Atlas Township area. The district used $450,000 from a 2001 bond issue to purchase the vacant property.

“The sale will close the book on the acquiring the land next door (to the high school),” said Mike Baszler, district superintendent. “This will also bring over some money and go back to the 2001 bond needs.

Currently, the property is farmed, partially wooded with a well and is listed for $399,900.

“With bond money, we’ll purchase the Gale Road property and use the remainder on school projects,” he said.

In a closed session meeting following the Goodrich School Board of Trustees voted to purchase two parcels of land just south of the Genesee County Road Commission building 7386 S. Gale Road. The properties are 10 and 12 acres with a total of 659 feet frontage on Gale Road west of the high school. The purchase price is $250,000.

“The tracts of land are for future use,” said Wayne Wright, district superintendent. “There’s no plans yet for use, but several possibilities exist.”

The property would tie into the current school campus.

“The property would be much more conducive to the current school campus, since it’s adjacent our building at Oaktree. It’s not wetlands and is very buildable.”

To cover the cost, the district is selling 50 acres of unused property purchased more than 20 years ago, north east of the Village of Goodrich.