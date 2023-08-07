School board OKs three-year GEA, para-pro contract

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich— Following a closed session meeting on Monday night the Goodrich School Board approved the 2023-26 Goodrich Education Association contract. In addition, the paraprofessional contract was also approved.

Both votes were 7-0.

The GEA represents 102 teachers while there are about 30 paraprofessionals in the district.

“I would like to thank the teachers for going through the collective bargaining process,” said Mike Baszler, district superintendent. “On both contracts, we had a very good working relationship with a good compromise. To my knowledge it’s been many years since a three-year contract has been in place. It speaks to the work of both parties at the table, but also the excitement within the Goodrich School District.”

Kelly Alford is the GEA president and said the teachers will vote on the new contract over the weekend.

“It was a smooth negotiating process,”said Alford. “The results of the vote will be next week.”