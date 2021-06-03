School board outlines proposed bond projects

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

During the special meeting Monday night, the Brandon Board of Education discussed finalization of projects for the upcoming bond application.

“We have been revisiting and fine-tuning our bond scope in preparation to approve our preliminary application with the Michigan Department of Treasury this June,” said interim superintendent Dr. Karl Heidrich. “We have reviewed and revised our scope that would be within a budget of a ‘projected no mill increase.’ Our priorities across the district are many. A two-series bond will allow us to focus on our most critical needs first.”

The majority of projects on the list for the bond application are replacing, remodeling, or improving existing infrastructure and technology in the district.

“Everything on this list, I’m talking 98 percent of the words, are replace, replace, replace, improve, remodel,” said board member Diane Salter. “It is on everything, and I just want the people to know that we just honed in on this one area and there was so much replacing and remodeling and fixing of our infrastructure, our roofing, our IT, our security cameras.”

The projects have not been put in order of priority yet, as the process is ongoing, but a lot of the most needed projects are remodeling the interior of Harvey-Swanson Elementary and technology infrastructure district wide.

“Other priorities include selected parking lot replacements, mechanical, roof replacements and athletic complex upgrades,” said Heidrich. “The board of education will have a motion to approve the preliminary qualification application at its June 21 meeting.”

The board is aiming to later adopt a resolution to have the bond on the Nov. 2 ballot. They are also looking at any other available funding options for some of these projects to supplement the bond.

“There are other grant funds given the availability through different governmental authorities that have decided to issue these grants,” said board president Lisa Kavalhuna.