School board seeks four bond project bids

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

During the regular meeting on Feb. 14, the Brandon Board of Education voted unanimously to move forward with four requests for proposals on bond projects. The projects include the Harvey Swanson playground, the Oakwood parking lot, additional Security cameras and an updated telephone with an emergency communication system.

The new playground equipment at Harvey Swanson Elementary will be in three separate play areas and will replace most of the existing equipment. One area will be on the east side of the building inside the walking track, the second area will be on the north edge of the walking track, and the third area will be behind the school. One of the current play structures will stay in the third area.

“We started brainstorming at the first few meetings as far as what items were lacking for the children and what items they really didn’t use, so we were able to develop these new concepts and these new pieces of equipment,” said Brian Smilnak, the architect on the construction projects. “At the end of the day, the committee was in agreement that the items that were chosen, the kids will be very excited to have these.”

The parking lot at Oakwood Elementary will also be replaced, as the parking lot has been deteriorating.

“This will be a very big project coming up for next summer, replacing the parking lot and the drive lane areas, quite extensive,” he said. “It’s well needed.”

Those two projects are expected to begin over the summer, as will the two security projects. The district will be adding more security cameras and will be installing a new phone system in all buildings.

“First of all, we do need it [the phone system], and second of all we think it’s going to be more efficient to combine the new phone system with the emergency communication system that the board had previously approved the RPF, so we’re combining the two systems,” said Jan Meek, executive director of business services.

All of these projects will be funded by the 2021 bond that was voted through in November.