School bond includes new Gale Road bus entrance

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-On April 13 the school board of trustees gathered via Mi StreamNet and voted 7-0 for an application of the preliminary qualification of school bonds. The proposal will be on the Aug. 4 ballot. The board posted the meeting, opened the meeting for public comment per Governor Gretchen Whitmer Executive Order 2020-15.

Wayne Wright, school district superintendent reiterated that on March 19 at a special meeting, the board OK’d a postponement of a May 5 ballot for a school bond extension. The vote is now set for the Aug. 4 ballot along with primary elections.

Wright said, that on April 9 the school bonds were qualified by the State Treasurer via a special online meeting. The board did make minor changes on the bond application, however, the change did not alter the original dollar amount which remains at $20,930,000.

“It will still be a zero mill increase over the length of this bond issue,” said Wright.

Added to the bond projects is an access road near the Atlas Township Hall, 7386 Gale Road for school bus only use. Bus traffic congestion in the morning (drop off) and afternoon (pick up) was a concern during the school day. The idea of a defined road was discussed during the needs evaluations of the school district last summer. A meeting with the Atlas Township Board of Trustees will be forthcoming with the details of the road. In addition, a gate will close the access when the buses are not transporting students.

“The new road access was added to the bond issue,” said Wright. “To keep the dollar amount the same we had to reduce some of the asphalt repaving piece at Reid Elementary School. This would allow us to put the road in if the bond issue was to pass on Aug. 4.”

The road would come just to the south of the township hall, said Wright. Atlas Township would need to approve the project and provide either a 50 year lease or a right-of-way through the property.

Due to the cornavirus, on March 18, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-15 to order a temporarily change to the Open Meetings Act to allow public bodies to conduct their meetings electronically, while also facilitating public participation.The order states that meetings must have two way oral communication for public attendees, provide a call in option, post a general meeting notice as well as a special notice for virtual meetings, and provide closed captioning.