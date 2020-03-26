School lunches continue

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has deemed that school food service is still considered critical infrastructure and should continue during the ‘stay-at-home’ order.

“I do believe it is deemed necessary,” said Megan Burny, nutritional services director at Goodrich schools. “Our numbers increased by 70 today (Wednesday) from Monday, so I think you’re going to continue to see that need increase as this goes on.”

Both Goodrich schools and Brandon schools are provided breakfasts and lunches for students under 18. Goodrich does pick up 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Brandon schools will have new pick-up dates and times starting March 30, 10 a.m.-noon on Mondays and Thursdays.

“It is more important than ever that the children in our community have access to nutritious meals to help keep them healthy,” said Janice Meek, CFO for Brandon Schools. “As a district, we support and commend the Governor’s order declaring K-12 school food services a critical infrastructure program that should continue during school closure. We are so appreciative to our food service employees who are making this happen.”

Those looking to pick up meals at Goodrich can contact Burny at 810-591-2236. Those at Brandon can pick up at the Sashabaw Meadows Club House, 4359 Dogwood Blvd., Clarkston, or at Harvey Swanson Elementary School, 209 Varsity Drive, Ortonville.