School trustee steps down

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon School Board member Sarah Allen has stepped down from the school board.

“It was an honor to be part of the school board and it is with a heavy heart I must resign for family reasons,” said Allen. “Brandon School District is a wonderful place that I plan on still fully supporting. Our school board, administration and staff make me proud to be a Blackhawk and it was an honor and privilege to work beside them.”

The board has to fill the position by Sept. 17. There will be a special meeting prior to that date that will be announced on the Brandon website.