Scott Stuedle

STEUDLE, SCOTT WILLIAM of Ortonville, Michigan, died on August 21, 2023. He was 60. Scott was born June 20, 1963 in Highland Park, Michigan to Peggy Ann (nee: Shepperd) and the late Martin G. Steudle, Sr. He married the former Nadine I. Stoll on September 8, 1984 in Warren, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife and high school sweetheart, Nadine Steudle; two sons, Scotty (Nichelle) Steudle and their son, Lukas; Marc (Ashley) Steudle and their two children, Mya and Liam and one daughter, Caitlyn Steudle; his mother, Peggy Steudle; one brother, Martin (Marlene) Steudle, Jr.; one sister, Kimberly (Gary) Cox; in-laws, Ronald and Patricia Stoll. Scott was a member of the BAC Local # 2 and the NRA. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. A celebration of Scott's life will 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 28, 2023 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Sam Fink, officiating. Family will receive friends on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.