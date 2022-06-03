Scout rolls out park shuffle board court

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp. — Area shuffleboard fans can now slide over to the township park for some competition.

On May 28, Samuel Harvey, a Brandon High School junior and Boy Scout from Troop 139 completed his Eagle Scout project of installing a shuffleboard court at the Brandon Township Community Park, 1414 Hadley Road.

“I’m really proud of what I did,” said Harvey. “I’m glad I could help the community and the park at the same time. It was a lot of hard work and afternoons spent cashing in cans, but it was worth it. I want to thank the Brandon community for their support with fundraising, Troop 139 for their help with the project, and Mr. Waybrant from the Parks & Recreation Department, because without him I wouldn’t have been able to do this.”

The roll out poly-vinyl shuffleboard court located at the Edna Burton Senior Center, 345 Ball St., Ortonville was in disrepair.

So, Harvey, under the direction of Fred Waybrant, Brandon Township Park and Recreation director, moved the court to the township park. The installation on Saturday included clearing a 51-feet-by-4-feet area and back filling with both sand and limestone to create a solid base. A wooden frame was also created to keep the aggregate under the shuffleboard mat. Harvey raised about $800 for the project through a local bottle and can drive.