Season ends for Holly Oaks ORV Park

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.-The new Holly Oaks ORV Park closed for the season on Nov. 29 following what county officials deem a success with room for improvement.

“We can make it much better and when we reopen next spring they’ll be some changes,” said Dan Noyes Oakland County Parks and Recreation Principal Planner.

Holly Oaks, located at 14551 Shields Road, first 113 acres officially opened to the public Sept. 17 and is the first off-road vehicle park in southeast Michigan and utilizes former and active sand and gravel mines, and is a destination for all types of ORVs, including full-size vehicles, side-by-sides, all-terrain vehicles and ATVs, as well as motorcycles. The projected reopening is set for April 3, 2021.

“When everyone was forced to not travel due to coronavirious, it made them look in their backyard,” said Noyes.

“It also made the corporations look at us for commercials and off road testing of vehicles.”

The first two weekends at the ORV park were sellout crowds—a total of 500 vehicles at the park the limit for a day.

“Then when the weather started getting colder and the attendance to the park declined,” he said.

Two concerns this year were noise and dust created by the vehicles in the park.

Noyes said that non-stock exhaust pipes on quads and motorcycles caused excessive noise. Now, improved sound meters along with education and sound checks of the riders regarding requirements will be implemented. Also, additional dust control on all trails will be added with more environmentally friendly products.

“There are some growing pains,” said Noyes. “We’ll make some changes and next year will be much better.”

The ORV park incorporates 235 acres on property once mined for gravel. The MDNR reported in December 2014 a grant for $2.9 million was approved from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund to purchase the property, however, only a portion of the grant was used so far.

The Oakland County Parks and Recreation Commission operates the ORV Park, located in Groveland and Holly townships, in partnership with the MDNR. The Oakland County’s 14th park completed construction in the summer of 2020. a

The collaborative efforts moved forward after April 2, 2019 when the Oakland County Board of Commissioners OK’d a 20-year operating agreement, with a 10-year additional option, with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.