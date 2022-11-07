Seeking ‘Local Gems’ in Ortonville

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Ortonville — The Ortovnille Downtown Development Authority, in partnership with Main Street Oakland County, are looking for ‘local gems.’

“We’re investing in our local businesses this holiday shopping season,” said Matt Jenkins, DDA Director. “Our money is just not going quite as far right now and we want to create some incentive for residents to come downtown and support our local business.”

Main Street Oakland County is bringing their Local Gems sweepstakes for the month of November to encourage people to shop small. In order to enter for the county-wide sweepstakes, submit selfies taken at an Oakland County small business that you consider to be a ‘Local Gem.’ Find the entry form on oakgov.com/shopsmall.

First prize winner is $1,000, second prize is $500. There are also three Ortonville specific prizes of $250, $100, and $50.

Additionally, participating businesses in the Ortonville DDA District will be doing weekly drawings for their patrons for a $10 Downtown Dollars Certificate. Both giveaways run through Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26.

“The Local Gem sweepstakes and weekly Downtown Dollar winners will help launch what we hope is a great shopping season,” said Jenkins.