Septemberfest 2022 expands to a four day event

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Ortonville —Septemberfest is growing this year.

For the first time, the event with run for four days total, with vendors in downtown Ortonville on Saturday and Saturday.

“The big changes are that we are corroborating with the DDA and the Lions Club to make it an actual four day event, starting with food trucks on Thursday and then the actual Septemberfest vendors will be Saturday and Sunday,” said Fred Waybrant, Brandon Township parks and recreation director.

The event is still on the fourth Saturday of the month, putting the dates for Septemberfest on Sept. 22-25. Vendors will be open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday. The cost for a vendor position is $125, and it covers both days. Vendor tents can remain set up overnight, as the streets will be shut down, and there will be security to watch over the vendor tents on Saturday night.

Anyone looking to be a vendor can submit an application at brandontownship.us by September 9. Late applications will be accepted with a late fee.

Waybrant is also looking for volunteers and sponsors for the various events.

“It’s my last one, so let’s make it work,” he said.

Sponsors or volunteers can also sign up at brandotownship.us. There will be a kid’s area with inflatables both days, events at the Old Mill Museum on Saturday, movies at Old Town Hall into the night on Saturday, and a 5k run on Sunday morning. The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is also looking for volunteers to help with blocking off the road and safety response during the events.