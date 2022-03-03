By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The Ortonville Community Emergency Fund is holding their Sharin’ O’ the Green fundraiser again this year for the month of March.

“All monetary donations that OCEF receives during the month of March will be matched (up to $2,500) by an anonymous donor,” said Robin Loughlin, OCEF vice chair. “This is a perfect way to double your money and a win-win for OCEF.”

The fundraiser runs through March, and in the spirit of Roger Duval who founded Sharin O’ the Green in 2009, there is an anonymous donor to match donations. Duval passed in 2013.

There are currently four ways to donate to OCEF. Scan the QR code pictured on this page to go directly to the OCEF website; go to oceffoodpantry.org and click on donate; put cash or checks made out to OCEF in the secure, locked box labeled OCEF at the service counter at Bueches; drop off donation checks made out to OCEF to the office at St. Anne Church or mail checks to P.O. Box 252, Ortonville MI 48462.