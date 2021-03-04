Sharin’ O’ the Green continues:OCEF ramps up pantry collection

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The Ortonville Community Relief Fund is gearing up for two big fundraisers, Sharin’ O’ the Green and the Easter Holiday food drive.

“Once again, in order to protect our pantry families and our hard- working pantry staff, OCEF will be doing an Easter Distribution, but we will be handling it the same way we did Thanksgiving and Christmas,” said Karyn Milligan, Christian services coordinator at St. Anne. “We are asking our “awesome “community to help by purchasing a $25 Bueches card and placing them in the box at the Bueches counter, or in the collection basket inside the church, or in the welcoming podium in our gathering area.”

The annual Sharin’ O’ the Green will also be run differently this year. Instead of collection jars around the community, OCEF is asking people to donate via Paypal at oceffoodpantry.org. The fundraiser runs through March, and yet again this year there is an anonymous donor who will match up to $2,000 in donations in the spirit of Roger Duval, who founded Sharin’ O’ the Green in 2009.

Duval passed in 2013.

“Also, our Religious Education children will be putting together Easter baskets for our families,” said Milligan. “If you would like to make a donation for this project, please see their basket in the gathering area.”

For any questions, call Milligan at 248-627-3965 ext. 103.