Shea Truck Center: Ortonville’s hometown dealer

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — An area used car dealership is bringing the Shea name into Oakland County.

“We are part of the Shea organization,” said Jason Skinner, store manager of Shea Truck Center, 2200 S. Ortonville Road. The dealership was formerly Lane Car Company, then Carite, but took on the Shea name at the start of the year. “We’ve always been Ortonville’s hometown dealer, and being that we are part of the Shea organization, we don’t just have 60 cars that are on our lot, we have 800 vehicles available. We’re not just a small used car dealer, we’re part of a larger organization.”

Shea Truck Center is part of the Shea Automotive Group, which is a group of a number of used car retailers’, as well as new car dealers Shea Chevrolet and Shea Buick GMC in Flint Township.

“We have access to a large selection of used cars, but we also have access to Chevrolet and Buick/GMC new vehicle brands,” said Skinner. “We have a few new car options, and our sales people can be a liaison to put a buyer in contact with those dealerships.”

Shea Truck Center is still dedicated to being a part of the community as well. On Feb. 18, they are sponsoring the second annual Bald Eagle Lake Community Chili Cook-Off at the Boat Bar, 2000 S. Ortonville Road, noon-3 p.m.

“Shea as a corporation likes to participate in community events a lot,” said Skinner. “While they started in Flint, they are looking to grow.”

Shea Truck Center is open to working with anyone, and specializes in first-time buyers and those in need of credit repair.

“We have lots of banking options,” he said.

Visit or call Shea Truck Center, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 248-627-8000.