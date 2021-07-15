Sheriff’s Office still seeking clues in Atlas Township man’s death

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.-At about noon, Sunday July 11, Genesee County Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious death near the 5100 block of South Vassar near Jordan roads, according to a report issued by Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson on Facebook.

Jesse James Byars, 34, who had a Flint address, but living in the township was found dead in a field.

Detectives along with the Michigan State Crime Lab reported Byars died of suspicious causes.

“We are investigating this as a homicide,” said Swanson. “We have no suspects in custody yet. Rest assured we will find who is responsible and get answers.”

Swanson said the death occurred between 10 p.m., Saturday July 10 and 5 p.m. Sunday.

“I need your help,” he said.

Anyone with information regarding the death of Byars, call the sheriff’s office (810) 257-3422 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County at 1-800-422-5245, on the P3Tips mobile app or online at CrimeStoppersof Flint.com.

As of press time on Thursday, there were no updates reported by the Sheriff’s Office.