Shiny clean: Wilson’s Auto Wash

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp.-A vehicle is a major investment. So, when mud, dirt, and salt spread on icy roads attaches to the surface, washing it off is a priority. .

“While you might not see them at first, over time, the minerals and particles accumulates and can damage your paint,” said Chris Wilson, owner of Wilson Auto Wash, 880 S. Ortonville Road. “Let us help you take care of your investment.”

A 2000 Waterford-Mott graduate, Wilson started working for the Forster Brothers Auto Wash about 20 years ago as a high school student. In June 2013 he was named manager of the Ortonville auto wash. Then in January 2014 he purchased the location from the Forster family and recently changed the store name to Wilson Auto Wash.

“I’ve worked in every aspect of the car wash industry over the past two decades,” said Wilson. “I’ve never been a desk person and just love working with the public. We pride ourselves on keeping our business clean with up-to-date equipment. We take care of the inside and outside of our car wash from the touchless drying to environmentally safe soap to friendly employees.”

Fall and winter in Michigan are tough on vehicles, he added.

“We provide monthly package deals to keep that winter grime off your car,” he added. “Let us take care of all your car washes.”