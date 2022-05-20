‘Ship-munks’ win cardboard battle

By David Fleet

Editor

Last week eight boats set out on a two lap tour of the Brandon swimming pool.

Only one returned.

Duct tape, cardboard and a swimming pool were were part of the 15th annual cardboard race boat physics project that was all about staying dry and staying afloat.

Brandon High School students from Lesley Hildebrand’s physics class raced boats in a lesson on buoyancy, team work and speed. Classmates created their watercrafts in about two days, grabbed a paddle and ventured across the swimming pool.

The “Ship-munks” piloted by BHS Seniors Leah LaFleur and Paige Thwing returned safely out of the water. BHS Seniors Annaliese Elliot and Florence Lor-Vue assisted in the construction of the project.

“This year we had more than 150 students attend the race,” said Hildebrand. “It was like a football game, a lot of fun and cheering.”

Each boat was required to carry two students. Duct tape could be used to cover only the seams of the boat.