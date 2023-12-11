By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Oxford — On Dec. 6, several Brandon residents gathered at the Oxford Meijer to Shop with a Hero.

Every year, members of the Brandon Fire Department and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon Substation partner with Meijer to shop with area residents to help enhance their Christmas.

“Meijer provides the gift cards, and we get our names through St. Anne Church and OCEF,” said Matt Bess, BFD EMS coordinator. “We take the firetruck over, turn the lights on and let the kids see it. It’s fun helping the kids pick out presents for their family and themselves.”

This year, BFD shopped with four kids, and OCSO Brandon Substation had six children. The program has been going for more than 20 years to provide families with some assistance at holiday time.

“I do it for the look on the children’s face when they’re shopping, and how much they care about their family versus themselves,” said Carrie Pollard, firefighter/EMT at Brandon Fire Department. “They always want to purchase items for their family members, mom or dad or siblings, before they even pick things out for themselves. It’s an enjoyment to see their smiles and generosity and it reminds me what Christmas is about.”