Sidney Lawrence Barnwell Jr

Sidney Lawrence Barnwell Jr.of Oxford, Michigan. Died April 19, 2021.

He was 85.

He was born November 19, 1935 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Sidney Lawrence and Julia Ethel (nee: DePue) Barnwell, Sr. He married the former Phyllis Hassebroek on March 29, 1957 in Reno, Nevada. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Phyllis Barnwell; three children, Sidney L. (Lois Moss) Barnwell III, David (Molly) Barnwell and Cynthia Pollock; seven grandchildren, Brad Moss, Brittany Barnwell, Ashleigh Pollock, Amber Pollock, Annaleisa Pollock, Chase Barnwell and Sydney Barnwell; two great granddaughters, Jamie and Jessica Moss.

Sid served proudly as a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from Microdot after 55 years of service. He was a member of the Ortonville United Methodist Church and served as the chairman of the Endowment Fund at the church. A member of the Men’s Club. He was also a proud Kentucky Colonel.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home, 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan. Interment will be at Roseland Park Cemetery, Berkley. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com