Smokey air blankets community

By David Fleet

Editor

Ortonville — The Village of Ortonville and the City of Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Quebec are about 760 miles apart and currently share a distinct similarity, smoke. Lots of smoke.

The Lebel-sur-Quevillon is one of several Quebec areas recently evacuated that are ravaged by massive forest fires, with the smoke traveling to Michigan via the jet stream. The impacts locally are a hazy, sometimes orange sky with the light smell of burning wood.

Meteorologists at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy or EGLE have issued air quality alerts for high levels of fine particulate in the air. As of Thursday, meteorologists are continuing to asses conditions and will issue additional alerts if necessary.

While local sunsets are now legendary, the health issues from the smoke are a concern.

David Pinelli D.O., is on the Board Certified Internal Medicine McLaren Oakland-Ortonville, and is the Assistant Chief Medical Officer- Primary Care McLaren Medical Group.

“It is easy to see and smell the effects of these fires,” said Dr. Pinelli, in an interview with The Citizen on Wednesday. “The sky is hazy, even orange at times with the ever-present smell of burning wood.”

“What is not as obvious are the effects of this smoke,” he said. “The particulate matter in the smoky air poses a real risk to everyone, and especially those with underlying lung and heart disease. Exposure can cause a feeling of shortness of breath, similar to a flare up of asthma.”

The most important strategy to stay healthy is to avoid prolonged exposure, he added.

“You can do this by limiting time outdoors, wearing a mask outdoors if you cannot, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and look out for your friends, family, and neighbors who may not be aware of the risk,” he said.

“If you are having any increased difficulty breathing during this time, be sure to contact your healthcare provider for help,” added Dr. Pinelli.

Area athletes responded to the health warning.

The Atlas Township based Top Hill Conditioning group, who gather each morning during the summer months to prepare for fall sports cancelled workouts due to the poor air quality.

Coordinator, Al Warden says the conditioning will wait until an all clear announcement is give.