St. Anne youth:The Timothy Awards

By David Fleet

Editor

St. Anne Church recently honored seven outstanding youth for their community service and leadership roles.

The Timothy Awards were named after St. Timothy who was a personal representative for Apostle Paul, in spite of his timid personality and youth. The award reflects the words of St. Paul, “Let no one look down on you because of your youth, but be an example for the believers in your speech, your conduct, your faith, and purity.”

Those recognized are members of the St. Anne Youth Ministry Leadership team and have volunteered for numerous service projects benefiting multiple charities throughout the year.

“They have all attended various Catholic conferences to enrich their faith lives,” said Kim Zernec. “We are very proud of our young people and encourage anyone else in high school to join us for upcoming community service opportunities. It will not only benefit those that you serve, but give your life purpose and joy.”

BHS Junior, Rebekah Devine, 17 has been a member of St. Anne Youth Ministry for about five years.

“The youth group is such a great community of friends where we can talk about our faith and have fun,” said Devine. “We all grow closer to God and each other.”

Devine donates her time in local soup kitchens and weekly visits to area nursing homes.

“Some of the residents just don’t get a lot of visitors,” she said. “It’s all about making them feel like family.”

The St.Timothy Award is special to her and other Christian Youth.

“We are the hands and feet of Christ,” she said. “We are His shining light and servants to provide the light on to the world and be like Him.”

For more information on the St. Anne Youth Ministry contact Kim (248) 627-3965 Ext. 132.