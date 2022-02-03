State senator, former Martian may pursure second term

By David Fleet

Editor

From the halls of Goodrich High School to the floor of the House of Representatives, then to the Michigan Senate where he holds a leadership position and chairs the Senate Finance committee, the former Atlas Township resident, Senator Jim Runestad, says he will likely pursue another term in the state Senate.

In 2018 Runestad, a 1978 Goodrich High School graduate, won the Republican primary and defeated the Democratic challenger for the State Senate District 15 seat which includes: Commerce, Lyon, South Lyon, Milford, Novi, West Bloomfield and White Lake townships; the cities of Northville, Orchard Lake, Walled Lake and Wixom; along with the villages of Milford and Wolverine Lake.

“It is an honor to represent 280,000 citizens of the 15th district, as well as the wonderful school and hardworking home town that helped raise me in Goodrich,” said Runestad. “And, as Finance Chair, it is an honor to be spearheading efforts to cut taxes for hard working families and Michigan businesses across the state.”

Prior to the senate, In November 2014 Runestad was elected to the House of Representatives, District 44, which includes Milford, Highland, White Lake, Waterford and Springfield townships.

Runestad was an Otter Lake native who moved to Atlas Township when he was 8-years-old after his family purchased an 80-acre farm in the township near Jordan and Irish roads.

“All the way through high school my siblings and I worked on the farm, raising horses, cows and pigs, putting up 5,000 bales of hay, 50 gallons of maple syrup each year, and the family apple and grape orchards,” he said.

“That rural lifestyle and the hard work, typically 5-7 days a week, helped develop the work ethic we enjoy today. I also believe we were fortunate to have a wholesome upraising, but with diverse elements in the Goodrich of those years. Some students came from affluent backgrounds, some were auto workers, some were professionals and educators and some farmers. It was really a unique blend of experiences that builds well-rounded individuals.”

Runestad attended Mott Community College and Northern Michigan University before enrolling at Central Michigan University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education.

“When I graduated from CMU in 1984 the economy was a mess, especially for the prospects of getting a teaching job.” he said. “There was practically no teaching work in the state and so I entered the insurance industry, and outside a few detours, spent most of my career in insurance, eventually starting my own company Runestad Financial Associates in 2004.”

Runestad’s first foray into politics was when he was elected to the sixth district Oakland County Commission in 2009. He was reelected in 2011 and 2013. As a county commissioner, he was elected to sit on every committee and voted by his peers to chair both the public services and planning and building committees.

Jim and Kathy Runestad have five children, Joel, Justin, Lena, Lee, and Kayla. The couple also have 13 grandchildren.