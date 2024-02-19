Station No.1 Social Hub OK’d by Village Council

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich —On Monday night the Village Council voted 4-0 to approve a site plan for Station No. 1, Social Hub, 10214 West Hegel Road. Council Member Sherry Moore was absent.

The decision follows a Jan. 29 decision by the Goodrich Village Planning Commission who voted 8-0 with one abstention that recommended the Village Council site plan approval.

The petitioners, Jonathan and Casey Schlinker who own and renovated the 1,200 square-feet old fire hall are seeking to use the facility for workspace, client meeting, photography, videography, yoga, pop-up shop, market, workshop/classes, wedding shower, baby showers, birthday parties and networking events.

“We are so happy to be moving forward with our fire station project,” said Jonathan, following the decision. “The approval from the Village is a dream come true for us, we are hoping to bring positive change and create new opportunities within the community.”

Jonathan envisions Station No. 1, which could be open this spring, as a cornerstone for fostering community growth and connection.

“The project stands as a testament to perseverance and dedication, promising to be a hub that not only enriches the local economy but also strengthens the bonds within the community.”

In May 1942, construction of the first fire hall in downtown Goodrich was approved at a cost of $1,653, with the property valued at $300. The building was completed on June 16, 1942. A new fire hall was constructed in the early 1990s, about two blocks from the original site at 8081 Clarence St.