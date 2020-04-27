Brandon Deputies issue ‘Stay at Home’ warning

At 1:25 p.m., on April 17, Brandon deputies responded to a report of an executive order violation. Upon arrival, deputies met with the homeowner, who said the truck in front of his house had stopped there and the driver buried the fork truck in his ditch. He felt this wasn’t necessary work. Deputies met with the two workers, who stated they were delivering rock to a construction site in the neighborhood when the truck broke down. A fellow worker arrived in a different truck to unload the broken down one. While trying to unload the truck, he buried the fork truck in the ditch. He stated the company would repair the damages to the ditch. A tow truck was on site to remove the truck, and both workers were warned that they were violating the governor’s stay at home order. Check out Crime Watch for more reports from the Oakland County Sheriff-Brandon Township substation.