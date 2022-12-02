Susan Adkins

Susan (Romeo) Adkins, age 81, passed peacefully on the morning of Nov. 29 in Seattle.

She was born on Nov. 19, 1941, in Pontiac, Michigan, and raised in Ortonville, Michigan. She married Charles Adkins, and they had three children, Cathy, Carol and Christine. After the death of Charles, Susan and the family moved to St. Petersburg, Florida. She was employed for many years at the Honeywell Corporation. She returned to school to become a nurse when she was in her 50s. She achieved this goal and worked as a traveling nurse, eventually moving to Seattle, where two of her daughters live. She remained there until the time of her death. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Peggy Romeo; husband, Charles; sisters, Linda Romeo and Nancy Romeo; and brother, Tim Romeo. She is survived by her daughter, Cathy (John), and their sons, Nick and Jack; daughter, Carol (Gary), and their children, Samantha, Alashia, Katie and Brandon and son in laws and grandchildren; daughter, Christine (Brendon) and their children, Conor and Taryn; and sisters, Barbara Hall and Mary Kassuba. A memorial service will be held Saturday 12/3/2022 in Edmonds, Washington. A celebration of life will be held in the spring near Ortonville, Michigan and will be announced at a later date. Please donate to your local Hospice Organization in lieu of flowers.