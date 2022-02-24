Suspects jailed following police chase

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.-A team effort that included Michigan State Troopers, a canine unit, along with local officers landed armed suspects in jail.

At 9:20 p.m., Feb. 19, Michigan State Police Metro Detroit, were advised that a stolen vehicle was being pursued into northern Oakland County by Genesee County local law enforcement agencies at Dixie Highway near Perryville Road.

A trooper was able to update that the stolen vehicle was coming south on Dixie Highway. While troopers were responding, the suspect vehicle crashed on Dixie Highway near Perryville Road. Following the crash, law enforcement using night vision from an MSP helicopter spotted three suspects fleeing on foot from the car. The responding troopers on the ground found two of the suspects walking along the road who were taken into custody without further incident. An MSP Trooper was watching the third suspect and observed him throw a gun in the woods as he was running from the crash.

Troopers and local officers were guided in to the suspects location and he was was taken into custody without incident. The MSP Flint Post canine unit performed an article search and located the gun buried in the snow.

No injuries to suspects or officers involved. All suspects and property were turned over to Flint Township Police Department who were the originating agency for this incident.