Tattoo shop eyes village downtown

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Ortonville — During the zoning board of appeals meeting on Monday, the Ortonville ZBA approved an adult use variance for a property at 30 South St.

The variance would be for a tattoo shop, which under the current zoning ordinances is classified under adult use, and requires the ZBA to grant a variance.

“The planning commission reviewed this, and voted 6-0 to allow for the variances requested by the petitioner for Tattoo shops to be permitted in Ortonville,” said Village President Ken Quisenberry.

The variance was approved unanimously with the stipulation that all regulations from the Oakland County Health Department are followed.