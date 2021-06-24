Teare on cusp of U.S.Olympic team

By David Fleet

Editor

Cooper Teare is now just two races from making the U.S Olympic team.

On June 11, Teare, a senior distance runner for the University of Oregon, won the 5,000 meter NCAA Track and Field championship with the time of 13:12.24 besting the needed Olympic Standard time of 13:13.50.

Teare is the son of Dave and Charlene Teare of Alameda, Calif. Dave is a former resident of Ortonville and a 1980 graduate of Brandon High School.

After a year shutdowns due to the pandemic, the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials will now determine the team headed to the Tokyo Games this summer. Starting on June 18, the best athletes from around the country have been going head-to-head at the newly renovated Hayward Field located in Eugene, Or.

The race, at Teare’s home track at the University of Oregon finals will be at 1:30 p.m., (EST), June 27. The events will be on NBCSN and NBC.

Cooper Teare was unavailable for comment prior to Thursday’s preliminary race, however his father David reflected on his son’s career.

“Ever since seventh grade Cooper has been singularly focused on running,” said David. “He was an awesome skateboarder, he played basketball, soccer, lacrosse, etc. but one by one he gave them all up to focus on running.”

Teare’s road to a possible Olympic team includes a stellar career at the University of Oregon as ab All-American in both track and Cross Country.