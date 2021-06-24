Teare on cusp of U.S.Olympic team

On Feb. 12, Teare ran the fastest collegiate indoor mile ever with a time of 3:50.39 at the Tyson Invitational at the University of Arkansas. That effort easily broke the old record by 1.62 seconds.
“By the end of high school he had been to Peru, Finland and all over the United States competing, but when he got the offer to attend the university of Oregon, home to his idol, Steve Prefontaine, we thought it couldn’t get any better than that,” he said. “Now he is standing at the door to track and field’s greatest honor, competing for team USA in the Olympics”
On Jan. 29, also at the University of Arkansas, the Oregon Ducks ran to a world indoor record as well as an NCAA Indoor record in the Distance Medley Relay with a time of 9:19.42. The Distance Medley Relay consists of legs of 1,200, 400, 800 and 1,600 meters. Teare anchored the relay with a 1,600 meter split of 3:53. The Oregon relay team, with Teare running the anchor, also had broken a 12 year old NCAA record in the DMR in the winter of 2020.
“Whether or not he can walk through that door, we could not be more proud of him and how hard he has worked just for the honor of competing in the Olympic trials,” said David.
“Cooper feels the support from friends, family and acquaintances from around the country and the world, including those in my hometown of Ortonville. Thanks for the support, and go Cooper.”
