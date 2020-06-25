Temporary open air permits OK’d by township

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- The township board approved a resolution to allow temporary open air special use permits for restaurants with a 6-0 vote. Treasurer Terri Darnall was absent with notice.

“This is to allow our restaurants that do not already have an open air place to serve outside, it allows them to make a temporary area,” said supervisor Kathy Thurman. “This is all temporary because of COVID.”

Restaurants in Brandon Township will be able to apply for an open-air special use permit to set up a temporary eating space outside. Permits can be approved up until Sept. 1, and are good until Oct. 1. The areas will be inspected and approved by the building inspector and by the fire chief.

One of the restaurants that has their approved outdoor seating is O’Malley’s Galley, 1595 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville.

“With the limited, 50 percent capacity, we’re only able to have 24 people inside,” said General Manager Ashley Haws. “With us being as small as we are, we have to be able to expand our capacity.”

Haws said the restaurant is working with limited hours, 3-9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-8 p.m. on Sunday, and the seating is first-come first-serve for the time being.

“We’re following the mandated regulations by the Oakland County health department,” she said. “We’re preferring guests to wear masks while not seated, waitresses are wearing masks, and we’re cleaning daily. We’ve always prided ourselves on our cleanliness and our organization, so we’re making sure we continue to do that.”