The state of Groveland Township

State of Groveland Township

I thought this might be a good time to review the current state of Groveland Township.

Our new master plan will be finalized this year. It is focused on recreational family activities that are in line with what our community has always valued. The new ORV park will act as the spark plug to additional services to support family recreation and an end to the land fill efforts. The Dixie Highway between exit 93 and exit 106 will be branded the “Dixie Byway.” To support these efforts, a car show is set for October 5th at Mt. Holly.

The Township has been saving non-permanent source dollars, not property tax, to continue the infrastructure improvements to support our township needs. These dollars are making it possible to do more road projects than ever before within the township. In 2021, we plan to pave all of Barron Road. The project will be the 10th road paving or re-paving project we will have completed.

Our development phase for Township property at Grange Hall and I-75 should provide revenue to operate the township without the need for a tax increase in the future. For those who do not know, Groveland was hit particularly hard in 2009. There was a decrease of over 40 percent in property tax values, and an 11 percent drop in population (2010 census). We had no new homes for 4 years. Prior to 2008, our growth rate was 32 homes per year. Since then it has averaged 8 new homes per year. It becomes increasingly important for everyone in Groveland to be counted in the 2020 census. The 2010 census cost the Township approximately $400,000 in state shared revenues. The 2020 census is the opportunity to get some of that money back. Going forward, these state dollars help run the township without the need for millage increases.

This year we approved the Headlee Roll Back on both the Township and Fire Department Millages for 2020, providing some tax relief to the residents. We continue to work with the Fire Department to study our operation after a year without the Village of Holly. The Township also approved a new Fire Department Burn House to be constructed and used for training exercises. Chief Mason and his team have done an outstanding job of looking at every cost item for improvements. We will continue to keep you advised.

Groveland just passed another annual audit in great shape, and our auditor commended us on planning for and funding infrastructure projects looking ahead a few years. We continue to keep the Township debt free with all bills and obligations paid. This is done to ensure the township is in good shape going forward, and not kicking the can down the road limiting our future options.

The quality of life is what brought most people out to rural Groveland Township. The Township Board’s focus has been threefold. First, to preserve the quality of life by maintaining the “up north” feel of the township and adding family friendly recreation activities to the ones already existing. Additionally, to expand and enhance the quality of life, adding value to the community by tackling projects that individual residents could not accomplish on their own: natural gas, I.S.O. rating, dumpster service etc.

Finally, to promote the attractions, activities and recreation opportunities that make Groveland Township an incredible place to live or visit. As a result, the community is cleaner, safer and more family friendly.

Robert DePalma and your

Groveland Township Board