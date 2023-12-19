Thomas Cruce was born on June 9th, 1955 in Highland Park, Michigan to Manuel Douglas Cruce and Thelma Pearl Cruce. He was the youngest of Six siblings Roger, Karen, Doug, Allen, and David. Survived by his three sons Thomas M Cruce, Aaron D Cruce and Benjamin E Cruce; Two grandchildren, Carter Cruce and Sawyer Cruce. Thomas spent 12 years working as a repairman for GM. Not satisfied with safety and quality standards at the time he set out to start his own business under the name “Rite Way Sealcoating”. A name and profession used by his own father decades earlier. He moved to Ortonville in 1981 and from that point forward made a name for himself as a general handyman around town. He cut lawns for some and painted houses for others. No matter what was asked of him he would go out of his way to make sure Friends and clients were taken care of.

Thomas was a patient, kind and generous man, always quick to solve a problem or lend a helping hand to someone in need. He believed in doing what was right and carried himself with a level of humility to be praised at times, a man with a Heart of Gold. In his final days he accepted Jesus Christ into it as his Lord and Savior on December 6th, 2023 at 68 Years old.

Although his time here has come to an end we can find peace, comfort and Joy in the memories we carry of him, knowing that his walk in Heaven has just begun.

Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville Michigan 48462

