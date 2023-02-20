Thomas ‘Tom’ Roberts

Roberts, Thomas L. “Tom”

Goodrich, Michigan

Thomas Leon Roberts, age 81, died on February 18, 2023 at home with his family at his side.

Tom was born on September 7, 1941, of Ward and Viola Roberts in Pontiac Michigan.

He attended Pontiac High School and proudly served in the United States Navy as a corpsman during the Vietnam era. After his Navy service he worked as a Foreman/Mechanic at General Motors in Pontiac for 30 years.

He met and married the love of his life, Kay Hillier; they raised 5 children together. In their later years, Tom and Kay retired and spent time living in Lake Havasu, Arizona where they enjoyed fishing and visits to Laughlin to play keno together. Eventually they moved back to Michigan to be closer to their family. He was a longstanding member of the Flint Bowmen Archery Club and loved to hunt, fish and tinker with mechanical equipment.

Surviving are his wife Kay, children Tom (Jennifer) Roberts of Ortonville, Mary (Mike) Green of Goodrich, Charlene Januszko of Waterford and son in law Greg Ranney of (Millington) He had enormous love and kindness for his grandchildren K. Jacob (Jamie) Ranney, Jessica Hemingsen, Nadia (Tyler) Lozier, Nicholas Ranney, Griffen (Kelsey) Hemingsen, Sara Januszko, Jason Januszko, Tyler Green and great grandson Ryder Ranney. He is also survived by his sister Janice of Livonia, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his children; son Ricky Roberts (1990) and daughter Renee Ranney (2020).

Friends and family are encouraged to gather to remember Tom at a Celebration of Life service on February 26, 2023 (3:00pm visitation, 4:00pm service) at the Davison Free Methodist Church, 502 Church Street, Davison, Michigan. Pastor Shane Bengry will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions in Tom’s honor to the Flint Bowmen Archery Club, 5478 Belsay Road, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 and/or Compassus Hospice, 5445 Ali Drive, Grand Blanc, MI 48439