Timothy Storrs

STORRS, TIMOTHY ALAN of Clarkston, Michigan; died on December 21, 2022. He was 64.

Timothy was born on April 9, 1958 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Keith and Delores (nee: Daugherty) Storrs. He is survived by his daughter, Brittney Storrs; one brother, Dennis (Suzanne) Storrs; one sister, Susan Kay Storrs. Timothy was a 1976 graduate of

Clarkston High School and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Final resting place will be Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 Belford Road at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville, MI. To send a condolence to the family go to

