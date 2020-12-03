‘Tis the season OCEF seeking donations

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp.-It’s been a tough year, but a local family remains positive and thankful for community support.

“This year has been crazy,” said the mother of five who asked to remain anonymous. “In May I lost my job due to COVID and I want to keep my children home to be safe. If just one of us gets sick, we are all sick. There’s really no place to quarantine either since our home is small. But one day this will be over.”

The township couple’s children ages are 3, 5 (twins), 7 and 13 years old.

“My husband works but we really need two incomes and my unemployment is now questionable,” she said. “I’d work at home but I’m helping my children learn and it’s difficult to work with five kids running around.”

The story is not uncommon today as the coronavirus surges and the economy teeters.

However, locally there’s assistance this holiday season.

Karyn Milligan, Christian Service and Food Pantry coordinator says they are expecting 130-140 families this year for the Christmas distribution.

“As we continue to face the challenges 2020 has brought to our beautiful world, OCEF has been working to make the necessary changes regarding our holiday distribution to protect not only our families, but all who help us set up for our distributions,” said Milligan. “Because of the challenges which we have all faced this year, OCEF has put in place a plan to assist our at-risk families while keeping everyone safe.”

In place of extra holiday food, OCEF will be handing out extra Bueches gift cards to the families in need. There is a collection box on the counter at Bueches Food World where you can put gift cards or monetary donations. Donations can also be brought to St. Anne Church, or mailed to the P.O. box 282, Ortonville MI, 48462.

“Also, in order to assist our friends from the Community Christmas Toy Store, we will also accept any donations you wish to make to them in the same box,” said Milligan. “But please designate your donation for the toy store.”

The Ortonville Community Emergency Fund Food Pantry has provided assistance for many in difficult times.

“I am both grateful and humbled by the generosity and giving hearts in our small town,” said the mother of five. “We are a small community that helps each other out in times of need. OCEF on the holidays has been a blessing in so many ways. It has provided a Christmas for my children and has helped keep food on our table throughout these hard times. I just want to thank everyone who makes these holidays a little happier for less fortunate families. Your kindness and generosity will never be forgotten.”

Anyone with questions can call Milligan at (248) 627-3965 ext. 103

“I would like to thank you for your continued support, you are a true blessing to our community, and an even bigger blessing to our at-risk families who are facing multiple challenges this year,” said Milligan. “Thank you for your understanding as we continue to help our neighbor in need during this pandemic.”