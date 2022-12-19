Township Fire Station/MSP Post sold, plans set for new facility

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.— On Monday night, the township board of trustees voted 5-0 to approve the sale of Fire Station One/Michigan State Police Post, 14645 Dixie Highway.

The sale price is $1.5 million submitted by local business owner Barry Bass.

Bass, who attended Monday’s meeting said he has no immediate plans for the property, however, the traffic flow along with the adjacent Holly Oaks ORV Park will be utilized in the business.

Township Supervisor Bob DePalma said the property was appraised with three methodologies; two of the appraisals came in around $450,000 to $500,000. The third appraisal, which recognized the value of the nearby Holly Oaks ORV Park, was about $1.3 million.

Four or five individuals expressed interest in the property and tours were given, said DePalma.

“We stipulated, (to the buyers) give us your best offer and we can’t sell on a land contract,’” he said. “All of the offers were around $450,000 to $500,000. If it were that, we would not have done the deal. Bass is paying what the property is worth, keeps his commitments and his offer allows the township to stay in the building until the new station is done,” said DePalma.

“I feel very confident that Barry’s offer is by far the best,” said DePalma. “It’s good for Barry and good for the township. It represents a fair value on this (property). We gave other people a chance to bid.”

The $1,5 million in proceeds from selling the building and property will facilitate some of the costs of the new building to be located on currently owned township property. Groundbreaking is expected in the spring of 2023 and the new fire station/MSP outpost facility will be completed before evacuating the current Dixie Highway building.

Three bids were submitted for the new facility of which Bass was awarded the contract.

At a cost of $2.9 million, the new township Fire Station One and Michigan State Police detachment was approved by Lansing and are available at the township hall. The proceeds of the sale along with some of the American Recovery Act funds and township infrastructure money will be used to cover the balance for the new building. There will be no debt on the new building.

Plans to replace the aging 70 year old structure have been ongoing for the past few years.

The building was the township’s first fire station and was owned by Oakland County during the 1970s. The building was also a doctors office and at one time a Kaiser-Frazer car dealership. In 1952, the Kaiser-Frazer Corporation was renamed Kaiser Motors Corporation and continued building passenger cars through 1955.

DePalma said the new building will be more efficient, compared to the current structure with several different heating systems.

The final plans for the 14,400 square feet single story building to be located on township property near the MABAS storage warehouse at 7337 Grange Hall Road will be on about two acres of township property. According to the plans, 7,610 square feet will house the fire department and 6,720 feet will be for the Michigan State Police.

The MSP section will include holding cells, an armory, and a shared training\conference. The fire department will include a garage for eight vehicles including ladder truck and EMS units, along with office space.