Township library showing, ‘Style in the Stacks’

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The Brandon Township library has style.

For the second year, the Michigan Library Association hosted their Style in the Stacks competition to raise money for the MLA scholarship fund. Brandon Township took home first place at the annual conference networking lunch and fashion show.

“I think it shows the library has a wonderful sense of humor and we’re creative,” said library director Rebecca Higgerson. “We were helping to raise money for a great cause, but we also like to have fun at Brandon Library.”

The rules for the competition were that the library must construct an ensemble from library materials, and it could not be professionally designed or constructed.

Harmony Crocker, adult public services manager, modeled a 1920s flapper dress made out of old DVDs, Friends of the Library BookPage magazines, as well as craft jewels, buttons, straws and feathers. The headpiece was made out of ribbon, feather, buttons and sequins. The purse was an audio book case. The outfit was designed by the staff, constructed by Denise Giangrande and accessories made by Mary Dewely.

“We just had so much fun, but it was a really creative use of library materials,” said Higgerson. “The staff just did a phenomenal job.”