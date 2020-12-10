Township OKs speed limit resolution

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- On Monday night, the township board voted 7-0 to approve a resolution to ask lawmakers to allow townships to set speed limits on gravel roads to 35 miles per hour. This resolution was previously presented to the board and was revamped after questions arose.

The issues the board had last time was the resolution did not say what they wanted to lower the speed limit to, nor who they were asking to enact legislation.

“I made an amendment that we are in support of a speed limit on 35 mph on gravel roads,” said trustee Kathy Thurman. “And I also included different places to send the resolution to.”

This resolution doesn’t allow the township to set speed limits, but it for there to be legislation to let townships do so.

“I’m okay with it at this point, I’m still unsure whether the state is ever going to pass anything and let us do it locally, but it doesn’t hurt to ask,” said Supervisor Jayson Rumball.