Township planning director title, pay hike Ok’d by board

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.- On Monday night the township board of trustees voted 3-2 to increase planning commission director Rick Misek pay to $1,000 and change his title to Township Departmental Advisor.

Township Supervisor Tere Onica and Trustees Barry June and Patrick Major voted for the position and pay change. Clerk Katie Vick and Treasurer Ann Marie Moore voted no.

Misek was compensated $300 per month. He has served on the township planning commission for 22 years and chairperson for 12 years. He also served concurrently on the township zoning board of appeals.

“It’s been a 22 year internship,” said Misek, after the announcement on Monday.

“It’s business as usual except now I’ll have some compensation. I’ve put my time in the township because I like the results of the work, that’s really been my pay for 22 years.”

“You’ll find a couple of unhappy people in Atlas Township—you can count those folks on one hand. Ninety-nine percent are happy. Look back to about 2000 there was a huge over development push from the south— but the people of Atlas Township had a different vision then to become an extension of Oakland County. It took a lot of hard work to maintain the rural character of Atlas Township that our residents love. After the Great Recession about 2008 its been a lot easier—the pressure subsided. That’s where we are now.”

Onica said the need for the additional compensation for Misek is based on several factors including his high level of expertise that not only the planning commission relies on but also the township zoning board of appeals and the land division.

“It’s beyond his responsibility,” said Onica. “Rick has more expertise, in township government, in land issues and development then anyone up here (on the board) combined. Often it’s by courtesy that Rick assists (other boards.) Now it’s a golden opportunity for us. He just recently acquiesced to the idea to take on an advisory role. If we had to pay someone like him it would be will over $65,000. You’d be lucky to get him at that”

Onica added that long time township planner Nick Lomako recently stepped down.

“Nick has done a wonderful job for us,” she said. “It’s (planning commission) now Rick’s baby. Rick is in a prime position to bring up our new planner who’s younger.”

Onica said the township faces several planning challenges in the near future including the R-5 project where investors wanted to turn township property into a Cricket Field; the lack of infrastructure such as sewers in the township, there are issues with drainage and non conventional sewer systems; frontage requirements and wetlands that will need attention.

“Rick can make sure these developers are meeting our standards and not wasting our time and money,” she said. “It’s a win, win for everyone.”

June supported the decision for Misek.

“He could find needles in haystacks when it comes to ordinances,” said June. “For the little bit of money we are talking about he could save us $8,400 in a lawsuit. We have not had a lawsuit in a long time.”

Vick responded to her descent.

“My dissenting vote is was nothing to do at all with his qualifications, I have the utmost respect for Mr. Misek and his qualifications, it was more in the details that I had a problem with,” she said.