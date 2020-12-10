Township streetlights to go LED

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- At the regular meeting on Monday night, the township board voted 7-0 to convert all the streetlights in the township to LED lights.

“This is an option for us to convert all of our older street lights to LED and as a result we’ll be able to save nearly $10,000 a year after the first two years,” said Treasurer Scott Broughton. “I say after the first two years because the first two years of savings will be used to cover the cost of the conversion.”

The total cost of the conversion is $23,186, but DTE is offering a rebate of $2,958 for the work, which brings the final cost down to $20,188.

“So based on our current electric rates, that’s going to be a payoff of 47 percent a year,” said Broughton. “In my opinion, it’s a no-brainer.”

The total time to have made back the cost of the project via energy savings will be 26 months from completion of the project and will convert 87 lights.