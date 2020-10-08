Township takes aim at slower speeds

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- During the Monday night board meeting, the township board against a resolution to ask for enactment of legislation to lower the speed limit to 45 miles per hour on dirt roads. The vote was 3-4 with trustees Dana DePalma and Bob Marshall and supervisor Kathy Thurman voting for the resolution.

It was also approved to bring back to the board next meeting with more information with a 7-0 vote.

“I’m not opposed to lowering it to 45 by any means,” said Trustee Jayson Rumball. “But this is not clear on what we’re asking them to do or who we’re asking to do it.”

The resolution would ask lawmakers to enact legislation to lower the speed limit to 45 mph on dirt roads. Currently the default is 55 mph. Other townships in Oakland County are looking to vote for a resolution as well.

“We’re just trying to answer this issue that other townships are also experiencing with people going too fast on the gravel roads,” said Thurman. “And just trying to do it as a county-wide thing instead of on an individual township basis.”

One sticking point for some members of the board was cost, since new speed limit signs would need to be installed and, according to the resolution, the cost would fall on the township.

“Let’s say they pass this and then all of a sudden we’re required to have a sign every X miles on all of our dirt roads,” said Treasurer Scott Broughton. “That would be extremely expensive.”

The issue will be back on the agenda at next month’s regular meeting.