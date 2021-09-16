Township fund balance soars

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.– On Monday night the township board of trustees approved an audit presented by Ken Palka, from the accounting firm of Pfeffer, Hanniford and Palka.

Palka reported on the township finances following the completion of the yearly audit ending March 31, 2021.

“The township is doing very, very well,” said Palka.

The township ended the year with $483,678 of additional fund balance now at $5,776,566 which includes $3,207,386 in the infrastructure fund. The infrastructure account, established in 2009, includes funds earmarked for projects such as road paving, property development and emergency reserves and 69,644 in nonspendable funds. A transfer from the infrastructure account requires board approval.

“You are moving in the right direction,” said Palka.

In addition, payment for the upcoming Barron Road project will be $240,000, which will also come out of the fund.

Last year the township board OK’d the paving of Barron Road between Groveland to Grange Hall roads. The project begin in 2021 when trees were removed with the actual paving completed in September. At a cost of about $5 million, Barron Road was funded by federal aid which will pay for 80 percent of the project, the Road Commission for Oakland County and the township will split the remaining 20 percent.

The total revenues for the fire fund is $1,948,227 with operating expenditures of $1,273,194 increasing the fund balance by $209,311. The fire department fund balance is now $1,937,334.

“Where we had seen the fire department revenues dropping for a long period of time which caused all the concern since chief Mason has been installed over the last three years the cash reserves have went up,” said DePalma. “That’s the important thing.”

The building fund added $51,272 to a starting fund balance of $872,822 ending with $933,919.

The township fund balance is now $8,647,819 which includes general, infrastructure, fire and building department funds.