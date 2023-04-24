Tradition continues: White House Easter Egg Roll

By David Fleet

Editor

Washington D.C. — It was a plan hatched by the 19th U.S. President Rutherford Hayes and wife Lucy who opened the White House grounds in 1878 to area children who yoked together seeking a new area to play rolling their Easter Eggs. The White House lawn was provided by the president since legislation had been passed by Congress to restrict public use of the Capitol grounds due to its destructiveness.

On April 10, a Brandon Township family participated in the tradition that had not been broken in 145 years as hard boil eggs were rolled with spoons in race-like fashion in the shadow of the White House.

“It was just letting the kids have fun,” said Heath Zietz, who along with wife Peggy and children Isaac, 8 and Horatio, 6 participated in the event. “There’s nothing political at the roll just fun.”

The family’s was selected to the annual egg-roll event through a lottery.

“Typically 20,000 to 30,000 applicants are accepted along with military members and government officials,” said Heath.

The drawing is limited to two adults and up to four children. The free event is open to all with the president and first lady attending the morning slots. The Zietz were selected for the two-hour, 4:15 p.m. time period.

“It was an awesome experience to be a part of,” he said. “We participated in the traditional Easter Egg roll along with an egg hunt. In addition, many volunteers were teaching children about mathematics and STEM related topics, an educational theme.”

The day also included NBA players, USA Women’s soccer players, an astronaut, talent shows, photo opportunities for families with Superman, Wonder Woman and SpongeBob SquarePants.

“Some kids where in three piece suits, while others were just in T-shirts and blue jeans,” he said. “White House staffers were around but in the end everyone was just having a good time letting their kids be kids.”

“It was unique that kids were playing on the lawn, as kids do, and the security guards, armed with automatic weapons were interacting with them.

According to news sources, at about 7 a.m., President Biden and the first lady went to the lawn, each one blowing a whistle to kick off egg-rolling competitions. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug, applauded as another group of children coaxed dyed, hard-boiled eggs to the finish line in a separate area.