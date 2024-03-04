Tri County Equipment awarded GST MI Works! Going Pro Talent Fund grant

Tri County Equipment announced that it has received a grant from GST MI Works! for the 2023 Going PRO Talent Fund.

The grant is an opportunity for Tri County Equipment to further invest in its workforce and support their employees in gaining the skills needed for in-demand career paths. Going PRO Talent Fund grants are specifically designed to help workers acquire industry-recognized credentials for high-skill jobs, ensuring they are equipped for success in today’s competitive market.

Tri County Equipment is committed to providing its team with the resources and training they need to excel, and this grant will play a pivotal role in achieving that goal. Tri County Equipment attributes the hard work, dedication and talent of its staff as the reason they were awarded the grant. Employees’ skills, expertise and commitment to excellence is what sets Tri County Equipment apart.

“We are immensely proud of our staff and the integral role they play in our success. This grant is a testament to their exceptional abilities and the value they bring to our organization. Here’s to our amazing team – the driving force behind Tri County Equipment’s continued growth and prosperity! A huge thank you to GST MI Works! for their support, and to our incredible team for their dedication and hard work! Together, we’re building a brighter future for Tri County Equipment and our community,” the company said in a statement.

Tri County Equipment has 11 locations throughout eastern and mid-Michigan. For more information about Tri County Equipment, visit www.tricountyequipment.net.